Longhorns' Ossai Hopes Versatility Can Land Him First-Round NFL Draft Status

Joseph Ossai hopes his skills will translate to the next level.

There isn't a thing Joseph Ossai can't do on the gridiron. Even if there was, you'd never be able to tell in a conversation.

In three years with Texas, Ossai has seen it all. Playing with his hand in the dirt? Check. Pass-rushing? Double-check. Coverage skills? A personal favorite.

It's that versatility that Ossai hopes will land him as an early name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I'm not selling anything except for me and my passion for the game," Ossai said Thursday following Texas' Pro Day. "If they draft me, they'll see that. I think you can tell how far I've grown, especially from where I started in the game,"

Ossai's development is one of raw potential and excellent coaching. Born in Nigeria, Ossai saw football for the first time on a television screen when he was 10. It was an immediate infatuation.

When his family moved to Conroe, Texas, Ossai knew he needed to sign up.

Transition isn't new to Ossai after a decade of transitioning to a new lifestyle. Like anything, it takes time and development to become well-versed in all areas.

That includes the game of football. Scheme fits are just as important as a player's draft location. For Ossai, having played in both a 3-4 and 4-3 should bode well in his favor when teams are on the clock.

"I think football is the one sport where position truly depends on the other position to job its job," Ossai said. "In that sense, it creates a brotherhood and defines it as a true team sport."

Where is that role for Ossai?

When arriving in Austin, former defensive coordinator Todd Orlando had him playing as the team's "B" or blitz backer in a 3-3-5 formation. Following his departure, new DC Chris Ash transitioned back to a 4-3 front with Ossai playing the "JACK" backer.

The difference? Coverage was added to the mix. Ossai credits it as another useful skill to help him thrive at the next level.

"I think a lot of it is understanding concept," Ossai said. "You have to be able to understand what the offense wants to do and what you have to do and then trying to find the easy medium to meet with those two."

Ossai said that concepts are more than just man or zone coverage. It's more of knowing your job so others behind can do theirs.

It's a simple rule to Ossai — keep it in front of you so nothing bites from behind.

"If two receivers are going in, you have to expect No.3 to be going out from the other side," Ossai said on deciphering coverages. "If he's running a shallow route, you can't bite on that because chances are there's something coming up behind you."

Football might be a team sport, but Pro Day is about individual numbers. Ossai's numbers couldn't be better. The 6-foot-4 defender wowed scouts with his 41.5 inch vertical and 19 reps on the bench.

Teams are always looking for explosive edge rushers. Ossai's 10'11 broad jump silenced the critics in that factory as Twitter erupted in shock and awe.

"I did go in thinking of surprising myself in everything I did which was my PR and going above and beyond," Ossai said on his numbers. "I don't look that much into the measurables since I still had to come out here and even show I wanted to compete."

The hard part is over. Now comes the long part.

How long will Ossai's draft night wait be? Top 20? First-round? Second? Ossai says he doesn't look too much into where he gets drafted since he's not in the meeting rooms.

For now, the multi-tooled linebacker must be patient and wait until his name is called. After that, it's time to get work — no matter where he lines up.

"I'm just going to keep doing what I can with the way my Football IQ in the way I can think and play football," Ossai said. "I just hope my film will do the rest."

