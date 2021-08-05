Kansas Defensive Players To Watch Vs Texas

The Kansas Jayhawks bring a defense to Austin that was one of the country's worst in 2020

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to Austin in what should be a nice rebound game after a tough road trip to Iowa State

The Jayhawks, who are coming off of an 0-9 record, are bringing a new coach to the table to try and help fix the issues in Lawrence.

The Kansas defense will be led by nine returning starters, including all three linebackers, and three starters in a secondary that was arguably the strength of the defense in the spring.

READ MORE: Switzer Reveals SEC Prediction for Longhorns and Sooners

Much like the offense, however, the defense in Lawrence was one of the worst in the country, ranking 127th in the country in scoring offense, giving up 46 points per game. Kansas also ranked 108th in the country in total offense, relinquishing 459.2 yards per game.

On Tuesday, LonghornsCountry.com began its preview of Kansas with an overview of the program, before looking at some key offensive players to watch. Now, its time to preview the key difference-makers on the defensive side of the ball when Texas takes on Kansas in Austin on November 13th at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.



Now, on to the Jayhawks:

USA Today Sports

S Kenny Logan Jr

A true playmaker for the Kansas defense, Kenny Logan Jr. returns for his junior campaign off of the heels of a great season for the Jayhawks. In 2020, Logan finished first on the team in tackles with 58 total stops, first on the team in interceptions with two, and also had one sack, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups to his name.

USA Today Sports

LB Kyron Johnson

Kyron Johnson was the backbone of the Kansas defense in 2020, finishing second on the team with 42 total tackles, second on the team with 4.5 tackles for loss, and first on the team in sacks with three. Johnson is looking for an even more productive 2021 under Lance Leipold's new regime.

USA Today Sports

DE Marcus Harris

As one of the most disruptive players on the Jayhawks defense in 2020, Marcus Harris made his living in the opposition's backfield finishing the year with a team-high 7.5 tackles for loss. Harris also had 27 total tackles and a forced fumble.

USA Today Sports

LB Nick Channel

Another key part of the linebacker corps, Jr. Nick Channel returns after a productive 2020. Channel finished the year with 30 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.