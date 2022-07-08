Which SEC Rivalries Must Stay Together After Conference Realignment

As Texas and Oklahoma prepare to join the SEC, which rivalries should remain intact in the newly formed conference?

Rivalries have become a staple of college football and its deciding factors of expansion. One of the biggest reasons USC wanted to unite with UCLA in its move to the Big Ten was to keep the rivalry alive and well at both the Rose Bowl and the Coliseum.

It's a similar concept in the SEC with the additions of, Texas and Oklahoma. The Red River Showdown is considered by some as arguably the greatest rivalry in college sports. When looking at average revenue and sold-out crowds, adding the duo to the SEC only makes sense in terms of profit for the conference.

Divisions are likely coming to an end in the conference by the time the Longhorns and Sooners arrive. Before the Trojans and Bruins depart for the Big Ten, the Pac-12 moved to division-less football for the 2022 season. The ACC is moving toward a 3-6 schedule where three rivals would remain a constant and six additional conference opponents would rotate each season.

The idea on paper works for several programs, but it could take away rival matchups for others. Which programs have earned the right to keep its prolonged traditions alive and well? These 12 are the first that come to mind.

1. Alabama vs. Auburn

Up north, The Game is the staple of college football. In the south, it's the Iron Bowl. Friendships have ended because of the battle between the Tigers and Crimson Tide. Families won't attend holiday functions in split households since the matchup falls on Thanksgiving Weekend.

Everything good about college football is packed into a Saturday afternoon at either Bryant-Denny Stadium or Jordan-Hare. In some cases, the Iron Bowl is a life or death situation that usually ends with the cops being called.

2. Alabama vs. Tennessee

Traditionalists are never going to let the "Third Saturday in October" die. Despite being on a 15-year losing streak, Volunteer nation floods Neyland Stadium as if Peyton Manning was starting under center during the 1998 season.

There's bad blood between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers, but the tradition ranks near the top of all things southern. It's a rivalry that spans back to 1901 and has seen its fair share of upsets and blowouts. Sooner or later, Nick Saban is going to retire, making this a must-see spectacle once more.

3. Texas vs. Oklahoma

This one is pretty self-explanatory. The Sooners and Longhorns were only willing to leave the Big 12 in order to keep the rivalry intact. While Texas will soon have an in-state rival to compete with once more, fans often talk more about the weekend in Dallas than the one either in College Station or Austin.

Have you ever been to the State Fair on Red River weekend? Even though they cross the border, Sooners fans flood the Cotton Bowl, making this one of the more even neutral site matchups in the history of the sport.

4. Texas vs. Texas A&M

It's coming back. The younger generation of Aggies and Longhorns won't have the same warm-glowing feel when discussing the Lone Star Showdown, but the older folks have fond memories still filling their minds.

The last time the two met, Justin Tucker ended the series with a game-winning field goal in College Station. Since then, the Aggies have drastically improved in terms of national recognition and in recruiting. A&M is no longer the 'little brother' of the state and very well could be in line to be a favorite every Thanksgiving weekend.

5. Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

The Egg Bowl is a tradition in the Magnolia State. It's only intensified with the characters of Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin taking shots on the field and on Twitter at each other prior to kickoff. The two first met in Starkville back in 1901. They'll continue to meet on Thanksgiving regardless of realignment.

6. Georgia vs. Florida

Nicknamed "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party," fans from both sides fill Jacksonville and make a day of the spectacle. For years, Florida and Georgia have been considered the favorites in the SEC East, often representing the division in Atlanta come December.

This game usually factors into who plays for a shot at the conference title and fans go all out. Grown men paint themselves in black and red and will bark at anyone in blue and orange. It's also one of the greatest parties found on a college football weekend.

7. Auburn vs. Georgia

In recent years, Auburn's games against the Bulldogs have been just as enticing as the Iron Bowl. The "Deep South's Oldest Rivalry" mirrors that of the "Third Saturday in October" in terms of disdain for an out-of-state opponent. Add in the geographical elements and it's hard to say this isn't a top 10 rivalry in all of college football.

8. Alabama vs. LSU

Les Miles was once quoted saying how Death Valley is a place where "dreams truly come to die." Alabama's quest for a national title has fallen inside the walls of Tigers Stadium. The same could be said for LSU inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Since Saban's arrival in Tuscaloosa in 2007, the rivalry has kicked into high gear. LSU fans could care less about winning the SEC title so long as it ruins Saban's chances of picking up another trophy.

9. Arkansas vs. Texas

A bit of a throwback, the Hogs and Longhorns have history from the Southwest Conference with this rivalry. All time, the two schools have kept things relatively close, and fans showed their love for the series last September in Fayetteville.

Both programs seem to be turning the corner with Sam Pittman and Steve Sarkisian, respectively. At least in terms of recruiting they have. Expect this one to be a must-see spectacle come mid-October.

10. Missouri vs. Oklahoma

Hey look, the forgotten school of the conference actually has a decent rival at hand. During their days and in the Big Eight, the Tigers and Sooners would often meet late in the season to battle it out as border foes. All-time, Oklahoma has Missouri's number, but the Tigers do have a history of pulling off upsets late in crucial matchups.

11. Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Another Southwest Conference series, the Aggies and Razorbacks have kept things close since reigniting the rivalry in 2009. Since the move to Arlington in 2014, the Southwest Classic has ended in a one-possession game five times. So long as the series becomes a home vs. home series, there's potential for this to remain one of college football's more slept-on matchups.

12. Florida vs. Tennessee

Not necessarily a new rivalry, Tennessee and Florida have had some wild finishes. The two also remain part of college football's more bitter enemies in the SEC East, often fighting for second place in the division behind Georgia.

Tennessee is on the rise with Josh Heupel while Florida is starting fresh. Perhaps fans will see a bit more Steve Spurrier vs. Phillip Fulmer in the coming years instead of Will Muschamp vs. Derek Dooley.

