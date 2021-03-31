NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Longhorns Spring Forward! Texas Resuming Football Practice After COVID Delay

After a week-long delay due to a small COVID-19 outbreak within the program, the Texas Longhorns are set to resume spring practice on Thursday, per a report.
The Texas Longhorns are expected to resume their spring football practice regiment on Thursday, following a week-long postponement of team activities due to small COVID-19 Outbreak within the team, according to a report from Chip Brown of 247Sports

In the report, Brown asserts that the school has been allowed to continue to go through walkthroughs during the postponement and that the school will not require a waiver for an extension to finish spring practice.

The outbreak, which caused the suspension of spring practice to occur on March 23rd, reportedly stemmed from a group of players testing positive for the virus following a spring break trip to Florida the week prior. 

The Texas athletic department released a statement following the postponement, detailing their plans to combat the spread of the outbreak. 

"Out an abundance of caution, Texas Football will pause spring practice sessions as a result of student-athletes impacted by COVID-19 protocols," the statement said. "The Longhorn medical staff will monitor the situation and COVID-19 testing will continue as a plan for some team activities is reviewed, but all meetings on Thursday will be virtual and team practices will not take place for the next several days, beginning with tomorrow’s scheduled morning workout."

Texas will now have until April 24th to complete their spring program, which is when the annual Orange-White spring game is scheduled to take place. 

What do you think about the postponement of spring football? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

