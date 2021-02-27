NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Longhorns Steal Another Established SEC Admin To Head Recruiting

The Texas Longhorns brought in yet another talented member to their off-the-field recruiting staff on Friday, with the hire once again coming directly from SEC country.
Author:
Publish date:

According to multiple reports, the Texas Longhorns are adding yet another talented SEC Admin to their off-the-field staff, in Vanderbilts Taylor Searles, who will take over as the program's new Director of Recruiting Operations.

The daughter of former Texas offensive line coach Stacy Searels, Searels spent two years as part of the Commodores recruiting staff under new Texas Chief of Staff Jason Grooms, whom the Longhorns hired last month. Before her time in Nashville, she spent three years with the Auburn Tigers, as a student assistant on the recruiting staff.

READ MORE: Bigger In Texas: Sarkisian Contract Approved

Searels said goodbye to the Commodores in a heartfelt message via her personal Twitter account on Friday afternoon. 

“Vanderbilt Football will forever hold a special place in my heart,” Searels said in a tweet. “I am so thankful to @CoachDerekMason (Former Commodore head coach Derek Mason) & @Coach_Lea (Current Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea) for taking a chance on me & surrounding me with the best people each and every day. Lotta love for the Commodores, forever.”

READ MORE: Longhorns Add Pair of Sought After Analysts to Sark’s Staff

According to the Vanderbilt website, she assisted the Commodores with "all matters involving to Vanderbilt’s on-campus recruiting effort, from coordinating official visits to organizing campus tours and scheduling meetings with key athletics and university staff," during her time in Nashville.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Gain Commitment From Top 2023 RB

GettyImages-1029587636
