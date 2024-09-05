Longhorns Super Fan Matthew McConaughey to Join Big Noon Kickoff
Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff in Ann Arbor will count with a special guest.
Texas Minister of Culture and Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey will be joining the FOX studio team ahead of the Texas vs. Michigan matchup. The program started in 2019 and previously covered the 2019 Red River Showdown, 2022 Texas-Alabama and 2023 Texas-Kansas State.
Michigan will also have a special guest, with New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter serving as an honorary captain for the Wolverines.
No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan is listed as the top game of the college football weekend and is expected to have millions of people tune into the broadcast. Saturday's show will be a three-hour special starting at 8 a.m. CT, the game kicks off at 11 CT or Noon ET
McConaughey might be making his Big Noon Kickoff debut, but the actor is a popular face on the DKR sidelines.
Reactions to his announcement were mixed. Wolverines and rival fans questioned the credibility of having a known Texas fan in the program lineup at a Michigan home game, citing the need to have a Michigan alum on instead and praising program rivals College GameDay on ESPN. Others, such as Texas fans and fans of the film star celebrated.
The noon kickoff against the defending national champions will be Texas' toughest game in non-season play and could be one of the hardest overall, but this Michigan team looks a lot different from the one Jim Harbaugh took to the highest stage. Nonetheless, Texas will expect the game to turn out, as its representative would say, 'Alright, Alright, Alright!'