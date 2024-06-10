Texas Way-Too-Early Week 2 Opponent Preview: Michigan
Much like the past two years against Alabama, Texas will be playing a juggernaut of the college football world well before it sees its first conference opponent.
In week two of the 2024 season, Texas will face off against reigning national champions Michigan, in The Big House.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian hasn’t been scared of scheduling high-powered opponents in his time at Texas, having already split the home-and-home series against Alabama in 2022 and 2023.
Now, the Longhorns travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan to play at the largest stadium in college sports, and against one of the best teams in the nation. But Michigan’s 2024 team will not look the same as the one that defeated the Washington Huskies in the national championship in January.
In 2023, the Wolverines were led by the dynamic and prolific trio of head coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback JJ McCarthy and runningback Blake Corum. This trio, alongside the best defense in the nation, led Michigan to an undefeated, 15-0, season, arguably the best in the history of the program. By the end of the season, McCarthy and Corum were in the top five in their respective yardage stats in program history, while Harbaugh brought Michigan it’s first national championship in 26 years.
But now they’re all gone.
Harbaugh accepted the Los Angeles Chargers job opening in the offseason, while McCarthy and Corum were drafted to the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Michigan, under new head coach Sherrone Moore, will have a completely new identity.
Moore, though having never led a program as a head coach, has already gotten the chance to coach the Wolverines. Harbaugh received two different suspensions throughout the 2023 season, meaning Moore had to step in for four total games as the acting head coach, having previously been the offensive coordinator. Michigan went 4-0 in those games, including a win against rivals Ohio State, who did, in fact, have their head coach.
Moore, alongside a new quarterback at the helm, will have to hope for continued defensive success to be able to beat the Longhorns. The two teams are set to face off on September 7 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with kickoff currently scheduled for 11 A.M. on Fox.
The two teams have only met once, but it was one of the most important matchups in both program's histories. The teams faced in the 2005 Rose Bowl, where Texas’ last-second field goal catapulted the Longhorns over the Wolverines. Michigan will look to enact revenge almost 20 years later.
Michigan Wolverines
2023 Record: 15-0, 10-0 in Big 10
Head Coach: Sherrone Moore
Passing: QB Alex Orji
2023 stats: 15 carries for 86 rushing yards and one touchdown, did not attempt a pass while working as a quarterback rushing specialist.
Rushing: RB Donovan Edwards
2023 stats: 119 carries for 497 yards and five touchdowns.
Receiving: TE Colston Loveland
2023 stats: 45 catches for 649 yards and four touchdowns.
Returning Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: LB Ernest Hausmann - 16 solo, 30 assisted, 46 total
Interceptions: DB Will Johnson - 4
Sacks: LB Josaiah Stewart - 5.5