The Depth of the Texas Longhorns Could Be Something Special
In college football, one of the distinctive features of a powerhouse program is its constant depth.
Consistently competitive teams have a reputation of continuously developing and producing high-level talent through recruiting, retention, and now, the transfer portal.
In his press conference on Monday, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian referenced an experience at one of his previous schools to demonstrate how he thinks the Longhorns have reached that stage of program-building in his tenure.
Sarkisian's comments on depth
"I remember a time, we were at Alabama, I think it was 2016," Sarkisian said via Longhorn Network. "And obviously I was an analyst on the offense, and I looked over there and I was looking at Quinnen Williams and Raekwon Davis [as] the two interior defensive linemen on scout team and I was looking at Trevon Diggs at corner on the scout team. I'm sure there was other guys, but I just remember those guys in particular and like, 'Wow, those guys are really elite players.'
"We weren't that way here (at Texas) for a few years, and we've gotten to this point now to where that's the developmental piece. And then that's the maturity piece for those players to know, 'Hey, I may be on the scout team, but I'm actually getting quality reps because I'm going up against somebody so good.'"
Sarkisian uses the example that a young tackle still has to block Anthony Hill Jr., Colin Simmons and Ethan Burke every day, which is a recipe for improvement.
"There's a lot of luxury in that. It helps us to where, as an offense and defense, you're performing against really quality people, and it's not just knock 'em over or throw it over their head every time. You're getting more competitive looks, and ultimately I think that benefits the team as much as it benefits the individuals," Sarkisian said.
With the turnover on the roster from last year to this year, there will be a bunch of newer names to Texas fans who step up into bigger roles. Later on in the press conference, Sarkisian was asked about some Longhorns that he's seen develop over the past year, ready to take on more substantial assignments in 2025.
Offensively, Sarkisian spoke about offensive lineman Connor Stroh, tight ends Spencer Shannon and Jordan Washington, and wide receiver Parker Livingstone. Defensively, he mentioned linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith, defensive lineman Alex January and defensive backs Wardell Mack and Kobe Black.
A lot of these guys, and many more, arrived in Austin as highly-touted recruits and chose Texas over various other options. But Sarkisian emphasized how Texas's program makes younger players eat a "pretty good piece of humble pie" when they come. Sarkisian's team is built on getting better through being pushed.
"We live in a society of instant gratification, and this process, there is nothing instantaneous about it. You have to put in work," Sarkisian said.
Under Sarkisian, Texas's internal competition has translated to a strong locker room culture of accountability and unity. Altogether, the 2025 team will battle for the program's first national title in 20 years.