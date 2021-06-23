Longhorns to Host Former HC Rick Barnes and Tennessee In 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Texas Longhorns are set to welcome back their winningest coach in school history in next seasons Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team will be lead into the 2021 season by its new head coach Chris Beard, with a fully revamped roster, and high expectations.

Beard's first year in Austin will not be an easy one, however, with a tough schedule already forming, including a matchup with last year's national runners-up, the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

On Tuesday, that schedule got even tougher, when it was announced that the Longhorns would take on one of their own, in Texas head coach Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

As the winningest coach in Longhorns program history, Barnes finished his career at Texas with a 402-180 from 1998-2015 -- nearly 200 more wins than the next closest coach on the list, Tom Penders.

During his time in Austin, Barnes also led the Longhorns to three regular-season conference titles (1999, 2006, and 2008) and 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 14 straight from 1999-2012.

Barnes also took the Longhorns to just their third Final Four appearance in school history in school history in 2003 (1943 and 1947), where they would lose to the eventual national champion Syracuse Orange.

As the Texas head coach, Barnes was also responsible for bringing an immense amount of NBA Talent to the 40 Acres, including TJ Ford, LaMarcus Aldridge, DJ Augustin, Kevin Durant, PJ Tucker, Daniel Gibson, and Avery Bradley, among many others.

Barnes has also been successful with the Volunteers as well, going 123-73 in his first six seasons at the helm, and leading the team to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances and the 2018 regular season SEC title.

