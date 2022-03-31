Best May Be Ahead for Texas Women's Basketball

With Back-to-Back Elite Eights behind them, Vic Schaefer and the Longhorns won't rest until they get to the Final Four

Vic Schaefer has coached in the last five Elite Eights. That’s part of the reason Texas hired him to take over the women’s basketball program two years ago.

But Texas, nor Schaefer, are satisfied by consecutive Elite Eight appearances, even if it’s the first time its happened since 1989 and 1990 under Jody Conradt.

The Longhorns, who saw their season end against defending national champion Stanford in the Elite Eight on Sunday, probably hasn’t been this well-positioned to reach the Final Four in some times. And, as time goes on, the program will look more and more like Schaefer wants it.

Still, Texas did things they hadn’t done in some time. The Longhorns won 29 games, their most since the 31 games they won in 2015-16. Along with the back-to-back Elite Eights, the Longhorns won their first Big 12 Tournament title since 2003. And, their rising star point guard, Rori Harmon, was the Big 12 Tournament’s most outstanding player.

As this season went on, the Longhorns became HER team. Things can only get better from here.

Harmon averaged 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals. She’s a lock to start next season. Fellow freshman Aaliyah Moore should join her after averaging 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds. Moore missed more than a month due to injury, but finally found a groove right as NCAA play began, as she averaged 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in those four games.

Guard Aliyah Matharu led Texas with 12.3 points. While she moved into a bench role in February, she should start next season, along with guard Shay Holle — who became a starter in February and averaged 3.9 points — and forward DeYona Gaston, who averaged 7.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Outside of Harmon that could be a tentative starting lineup. Because of Texas’ efforts in recruiting the Longhorns will have plenty of options next season.

The third member of Schaefer’s 2021 class, Kyndall Hunter, also had injury issues and only played 21 games, averaging three points. Like Harmon and Moore, she was a Top 100 player and her talent could push her into the starting lineup.

Schaefer also signed a pair of top juco players in guard Kobe King-Hawea and forward Femme Masudi. Both played little in 2021-22 as they adjusted to Division I basketball and dealt with injuries. But both have the potential to slide into bench roles next season.

There is also forward Latasha Lattimore, the 6-foot-4 forward who joined the team in the fall after transferring from Syracuse. Lattimore was allowed to play immediately, and Moore’s injury allowed her to get some playing time and stay in the rotation, as she averaged 10.4 minutes, 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Then there’s the 2022 recruiting class, which, like the 2021 class, is considered a Top 10 class.

Guard Jordana Codio (Montverde Academy, Jupiter, Fla.), forward Amina Muhammad (DeSoto, Texas) and guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Sioux Falls, S.D.) are all signed and set to join Texas in the fall. Mwenentanda is preparing to play in the Jordan Brand Classic next month. Schaefer played all three of his 2021 freshmen this season, so there’s no reason to think he won’t play Codio, Muhammad or Mwenentanda if they earn the playing time.

Barring future transfer portal declarations, Texas are set to lose up to three seniors from this year’s final roster. Guard Joanne Allen-Taylor announced on Wednesday that she would forego her COVID eligibility season and head for professional basketball. That’s four years’ of experience out the door. She averaged 11.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Guard Audrey Warren and forward Lauren Ebo have the same decision to make, as both have a COVID year to use. Warren averaged 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and moved into a bench role full-time in February. Ebo averaged 8.2 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds, saving her best basketball for the final two months of the season.

Even if the pair decides to leave, Schaefer has built a potential monster in Austin. As the Longhorns prepare to move into the Moody Center and prepare to recruit for the 2023 Class — which already has a commitment from San Antonio (TX) Reagan guard Samantha Wagner — the Longhorns are preparing to try and do something they haven’t done in 20 years.

Reach the Final Four. It would be fitting to do it next season. After all, it’s in Dallas, just a few hours up the road from Austin.

