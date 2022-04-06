Skip to main content

The Masters 2022: How to Watch, Odds, Tee Times

Get all the information you need to get ready to watch Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler in the Masters this week

The Masters will begin on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, with a pair of former Texas Longhorns set to tee off in an attempt to win the green jacket.

Jordan Spieth, who won the 2015 title, and Scottie Scheffler, who is attempting to win his first major championship, are among the 91 players entered in the tournament.

Spieth hasn’t won since last year’s Texas Open. He finished in a tie for third at Augusta last season. He then followed that up with Top 10 finishes at the Byron Nelson, the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Open Championship. His only Top 10 finish this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Scheffler is ascending right now. He’s won three of his last five starts, won more than $5 million on the PGA Tour and is now the world’s No. 1 player. His last win was two weeks ago at the World Golf Championships Match Play at Austin Country Club.

The pair may be overshadowed by five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods, who announced on Tuesday that he will most likely play, which would be his first tournament of any kind since his car accident in 2021.

The Masters begins on Thursday and ends on Sunday. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion.

Television: Coverage of Thursday’s first round and Friday’s second round will be broadcast on ESPN. Coverage will be from 2-6:30 p.m. central each day. Coverage of Saturday’s third round will be from 2-6 p.m. central on CBS. Sunday’s final round will be broadcast on CBS from 1-6 p.m. central.

Streaming coverage: ESPN+ and Paramount+ have the streaming rights to the Masters and will offer additional coverage at the following times (all times central):

ESPN+

Thursday, April 7

8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Featured Groups

7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holes 4, 5, 6

9:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Holes 15, 16

Friday, April 8

8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Featured Groups

7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holes 4, 5, 6

9:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Holes 15, 16

Saturday, April 9

9:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Featured Groups

9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holes 4, 5, 6

10:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holes 15, 16

Sunday, April 10

9:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Featured Groups

9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holes 4, 5, 6

10:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holes 15, 16

Paramount+

Thursday, April 7

8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Featured Groups

9:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Holes 15, 16

Friday, April 8

8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Featured Groups

9:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Holes 15, 16

Saturday, April 9

9:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Featured Groups

10:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holes 15, 16

2 p.m.-6 p.m., CBS Broadcast

Sunday, April 10

9:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Featured Groups

10:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holes 15, 16

1 p.m.-6 p.m., CBS Broadcast

More Masters Information

Masters First- and Second-Round Tee Times

Masters odds via SI Sports Book

Tiger Woods On Belief He Can Win The Masters: 'I Do'

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

