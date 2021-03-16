NCAA Tournament How To Watch: No. 3 Texas VS No. 14 Abilene Christian

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is looking to keep their momentum going they head into their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with the Abilene Christian Wildcats

Coming off of an impressive win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Tournament championship game, the Texas Longhorns will look to keep their momentum going on Saturday as they head to the NCAA Tournament to take on Abilene Christian in Indianapolis.

"This is a gift to everyone whether they've supported us or not," Smart said. "There's a lot of people who have supported us and we're grateful for it. But the most important thing is our guys stayed connected, and I'm just happy they get to experience this feeling."

This will be the Longhorns' third appearance in the NCAA Tournament in six seasons under head coach Shaka Smart.

The Wildcats will be coming off of an impressive conference tournament performance of their own after they took down the Nicholls State Colonels 79-45 in the Southland Conference championship game.

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Current Records: Texas (19-7) vs. Abilene Christian (23-4)

Date/Time: Saturday, March 20 at 8:50 p.m. CT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Money line: Texas -450, Abilene Christian +333

Spread: Texas -8.5 (-110), Abilene Christian +8.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 139.5 (-110)

TV/Streaming: TruTV

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network

