Longhorns Finish No. 9 in Final AP Poll

Texas Basketball Ranked No. 9 in Final AP Poll, giving them their first Top-10 Finish Since 2011
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Associated Press announced that the University of Texas Men’s Basketball team is ranked No. 9 in the final Top 25. This marks UT’s first appearance in the final AP poll since the Longhorns were ranked No. 8 in the 2010-11 season.

Shaka Smart’s team has been on a roll as of late, defeating Oklahoma State to win Texas’s first Big 12 tournament. Now the program’s focus shifts to the NCAA Tournament.

On Sunday, it was announced that the Longhorns will enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the East Region and will face Abilene Christian in the first round.

As a No. 3 seed, the Longhorns have earned their highest rank in the NCAA Tournament since a No. 2 seed in 2008. This Rick Barnes team advanced to the Elite Eight that season, eventually falling to Memphis.

Here’s what coach Smart had to say on the matchup:

“Nowadays, I’ve already had two people send me statistical analytical breakdowns on Abilene Christian that are not a part of our program.”

He continued, “I think the first thing is just gaining a level of respect for the opponent… For us to be at our best, we’ve got to do A, B, and C. The teams that advance here are going to do that.”

The first round is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 20 in Lucas Oil Stadium. Tip-off is set for 8:50 p.m.

Men's Basketball

