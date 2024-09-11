New Heisman Trophy Odds: Where Does Quinn Ewers Stand?
Texas football still has to play 10 more regular season games before the Heisman Trophy winner is announced.
Nevertheless, per BetMGM, Las Vegas oddsmakers have Longhorn QB Quinn Ewers at the top of the ranking with a +500 betting odd after bringing home the win against Michigan this Saturday.
In that game, Ewers threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Ewers consistently made big play after big play to propel the Longhorns to 31 total points against a ranked top-ten defense.
Through two games, Ewers has thrown 63 passes and completed 44 of them for a 69.8% completion rate and 506 yards. Ewers also has added 6 touchdowns and has a QB rating of 165.6, a slight improvement from last year's at 158.6.
Ewers opened up the season at +800, which tied him for first with Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel (currently +900), Georgia QB Carson Beck (currently +900), and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (currently +1100).
According to the current futures market on BetMGM, Ewers has an implied 16.7% chance to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy.
Miami's QB Cam Ward now sits in second place behind Ewers at +700 and 12.5% to win. Following a great two weeks for Miami including a 385 yards and three touchdown game against Florida in week 1, Ward has shot up the rankings, originally at +2000.
The first non-quarterback to appear on the list is the running back out of Boise State, Ashton Jeanty, who almost helped the Broncos upset Oregon last week with 192 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Jeanty is ninth on the list with a current +2000 betting odds.
Ewers has shown already that he can be a Heisman Trophy winner this year, but has he earned the right to be a favorite yet?
That will be answered by how Michigan plays in the next few weeks.
If they can turn it around a pick up a win against #11 ranked USC at home in week 4 with good defense, then Ewers shining against Michigan will look even better.
If Michigan continues to slide and struggles to stay afloat in the Big Ten, the performance won't look as strong as it does now.
No matter how good Michigan turns out to be, it doesn't knock the fact that Ewers looked like a Heisman-winning Quarterback on Saturday. His calm and collectiveness in a very tough environment regardless of Michigan's rank was truly special. And so far, Texas's win against Michigan should still hold as the biggest quality win this season.
Ewers's hype is deserved. But it won't mean anything if he can't perform like he did against Michigan against other ranked opponents later this season like Oklahoma and specifically, Georgia.
But for now, Ewers will continue his Heisman Trophy case against UTSA this Saturday. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. at Darrell K. Royal Stadium on ESPN.