Quinn Ewers Explains Why The Big House Atmosphere Did Not Affect Texas vs. Michigan
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns made a statement on Saturday vs. the then No. 10 Michigan Wolverines, coming away with a dominant 31-12 win in Ann Arbor.
And while most people recognized Texas as the better team heading into the game, many believed it would be a closer matchup due to the overwhelming atmosphere at 'The Big House'.
Only, that didn't happen.
Instead, the Horns set the tone from start to finish, and never let the Wolverines or their fans gain any momentum throughout the afternoon.
And star quarterback Quinn Ewers was impressed with the way his team handled it.
"I mean, I've never really noticed noise on the road before," Ewers said. "But I feel like on that first drive, that was the first time I was in my head, I was like, Okay, well, it's really loud here. But overall, I think we did a great job of staying poised."
Back in Week 8 of the 2022 season vs. Oklahoma State, that wasn't necessarily the case. Ewers had arguably the worst game of his career, completing just 19 of 49 passes for 319 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
However, since that matchup, he has been a completely different player regardless of the atmosphere or the opponent.
And he has done so by keeping a level head, and trusting his teammates.
"I just try to do my 1/11th and not make it any bigger than it needs to be," Ewers said. "We all just enjoy being around each other, and we're all super close, which ultimately helps us be successful and want to play for each other."
As for Ewers himself, he takes the same approach every week, regardless of the opponent, and leads by example.
That mentality then causes a trickle-down effect to the rest of his teammates, who become more comfortable and confident as a result.
"I think we've all come very far in comfort, especially playing away games," Ewers said. "I think we're just a whole lot more comfortable within, within the offense, and I think defense does a great job."
The Longhorns don't have another true road game until their October 26 trip to Vanderbilt. In fact, their October 12 meeting in Dallas with Oklahoma being the toughest environment they'll face until Nov. 16 when they travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas.
Then there is their trip to College Station on Nov. 30, where they could face the most hostile crowd they have ever experienced in the Steve Sarkisian era.
But regardless of the opponent or the atmosphere, Ewers will have his team ready.
"I enjoy just having that 100 or so guys against 100,000 people," Ewers said. "I don't know what it is, but I enjoy going into other places and having that bond with just 100 guys, and you feel just like it's us versus everybody. I enjoy that feeling."