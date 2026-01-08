Texas Longhorns Lose Edge Rusher to the Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns continue to get hit with notable transfer portal departures all while trying to build the roster for next season.

After it was reported Wednesday that Texas linebacker Bo Barnes is expected to enter the portal, though nothing is official yet on that end, another Longhorn defender annouced intentions to transfer as well.

Per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas edge rusher Zina Umeozulu is entering the portal after two seasons on the Forty Acres. He joins his brother and now-former Texas offensive lineman, Neto Umeozulu, in the portal.

Zina Umeozulu's Texas Career

Texas Longhorns linebacker Zina Umeozulu against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A product of Allen (Texas) High School, Umeozulu arrived to Austin as a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

He appeared in just one game as a true freshman before utilizing his redshirt but saw much more playing time in 2025.

This season, he appeared in 12 games while posting 13 total tackles (four solo), three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Umeozulu tallied his first-career sack during non-conference play against UTEP before recording a career-high four total tackles and sack in the Citrus Bowl win over the Michigan Wolverines to close out the season.

He also registered two tackles in the season opener against Ohio State.

Umeozulu joins a long list of Longhorns that have entered the portal this offseason, including running backs Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter, wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Parker Livingstone, linebacker Liona Lefau, tight end Jordan Washington, offensive lineman Connor Stroh and many more.

Additionally, the team has been hit hard by NFL Draft departures, with linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore, cornerbacks Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau, safety Michael Taaffe, defensive end Ethan Burke and tight end Jack Endries all declaring.

That said, Texas has still made some key portal additions as well, though fans are certainly itching for more. The Longhorns have landed commitments from Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard along with a trio of special teams commits in Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.

Despite these additions, the Longhorns clearly have some work to do in order to fill out the rest of the roster on both sides of the ball for the 2026 season.