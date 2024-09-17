Paul Finebaum Stirring Up QB Controversy at Texas
Paul Finebaum thinks a quarterback controversy is brewing in Austin.
Finebaum went on First Take on Tuesday morning and said Arch Manning "is capable" of leading Texas to a national championship. He flat out said there should be more attention paid to Manning based upon his game against UT-San Antonio on Saturday.
"He proved that he can take this team to the national championship," Finebaum said, "I know that Quinn Ewers has a lot more experience than Arch Manning but from what I saw from Arch Manning on Saturday, what everyone saw, has me convinced that there is not much of a drop off. The only drop off is experience."
It appears as though Finebaum is ready to anoint Manning after a small body of work, against a much inferior opponent. He neglects to bring up the game Ewers had at Michigan two weeks ago.
Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe offered some commentary, and questioned Finebaum's prediction.
"He's shown you that he can get to the national championship. Well, Quinn Ewers hasn't shown that yet. They weren't in the national championship last year. They were in the playoffs ... So, how did he show you this because he's going up against the University of Texas-San Antonio."
Finebaum pointed out Manning's statistics against UTSA. Manning threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns, He also scampered for a 67-yard touchdown run in the blowout victory,
Finebaum then brought up Manning's pedigree.
"This guy is a Manning after all. He's been weaned on the game since the crib and I give him credit. What I really give him credit for was staying at Texas," Finebaum said, "Any other player would have departed for a couple of million bucks and he could have earned that because of his name and his prowess. But, he stayed there to wait his turn and he finally got it."
Finebaum wasn't finished with praise for Manning. He said at some point Coach Steve Sarkisian needs to pacify the fans and start Manning.
"Do we have a quarterback controversy? yeah, we've got the Heisman favorite, at least until last week, now looking over his shoulder at the prodigal son," Finebaum said. "I think Steve Sarkisian when Ewers is back will go with him, but the first sign of trouble the fans will want Arch Manning in there, quickly."