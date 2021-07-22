Sports Illustrated home
Report: Texas and Oklahoma Will Not Renew Media Contracts With Big 12

In the wake of a rumored move the SEC, Texas and Oklahoma will reportedly not renew their media contracts with the Big 12
Less the 24 hours after the seismic report that the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are eyeing a move to the South Eastern Conference, another domino fell towards making the re-alignment a reality. 

According to a report from Joe Trahan of WFAA Sports in Dallas, the Longhorns and Sooners intend to inform the Big 12 Conference of their intentions to not renew their present TV contracts, which are set to expire in 2025. 

The universities plan to send a joint letter to the Big 12, informing them of their decisions. 

While a rumored move to the SEC makes the most sense for both schools, it is not a guarantee. Especially if Texas A&M is successful in their attempts to block their two former rivals from entering the conference. 

The Aggies made that intention clear on Wednesday afternoon. 

"We love being in the SEC. We love being the only program in the state of Texas, and we're going to maintain that position," Aggies Athletic Director Ross Bjork said on the Paul Finebaum show. "We're going to maintain that position, but we're also going to make sure that we're a leader in college athletics and we'll see what the future holds."

If that move is blocked, however, Texas and Oklahoma will still have other options as well, including the Pac 12, Big 10, ACC, or in the case of the Longhorns in particular, independence. 

Whatever the case, one thing is clear -- Texas and Oklahoma are likely done with the Big 12. 

