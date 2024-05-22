Position Preview: Is Texas Longhorns Pass Rush Now Elite?
Having registered 32 sacks in the 2023 college football season, the Texas pass-rushing group saw many ups and downs in the team’s best season under head coach Steve Sarkisian.
While some moments stood out, like true freshman Anthony Hill’s two-sack performance in a win at Alabama in week two, the pass rush core had some key struggles. In the Sugar Bowl against the Washington Huskies, not one player was able to take down future Heisman runner-up Michael Penix as the Huskies threw for 430 yards. The Longhorns registered just one sack between two post season games when including the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State.
Sophomore Ethan Burke was the team's sack leader at a mere 5.5, but even he had games he struggled with. In five separate games throughout the year, Burke wasn’t able to record a sack or tackle for loss. Even being ranked atop the pass rushing group on the Big 12’s best team, the Longhorns didn’t have a single pass rusher in the top eight of the conference in sacks.
It’s obvious that this group had its weaknesses. Junior Barryn Sorrell went from nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as a sophomore to 4.5 and four a year later. Even with Burke’s breakout, the younger pass-rushing group had an obvious need for an elite pass rusher, someone who could make everyone else better.
Sarkisian also saw this, and one of the nation’s best users of the transfer portal acted quickly. When UTSA’s Trey Moore entered the transfer portal in the early stages of December, Sarkisian had a plan to keep the talented edge rusher in Texas. Standing at 6’3 235 pounds, Moore is currently the third ranked edge rusher to enter the transfer portal after a 14 sack season as a junior for the Roadrunners.
Just with Moore alone the position group looked far improved. Burke was entering his junior year, and with NFL-like measurables he is poised for even more growth. Sorrel will bring veteran leadership alongside Moore, with both entering their senior seasons and don’t sleep on junior Justice Finkley, who was productive in limited snaps last year.
But there is one player who keeps excitement brewing most in Austin when it comes to pass rushing. On August 10th of 2023, Sarkisian gave the Longhorn students a pre-semester gift. The commitment of Colin Simmons, the nation’s fourth highest-ranked edge rusher. Simmons is one of the best pass-rushing recruits Texas has brought in since the exit of Mack Brown, and his skillset pops off the tape. Simmons may be similar to Hill as someone who can make an immediate impact as a freshman.
The current edge group will feature a lot of rotation, with Moore, Burke and Sorrell taking the brunt of the snaps early on in the year. Simmons will be fighting tooth and nail for a top spot, with Finkley and many redshirt or true freshmen also fighting for snaps. Sarkisian found a weakness in the defense and turned it into a strength in just one offseason.
Alongside the plethora of edge rushing options, Texas will be able to find pressure from other positions. Hill returns for his sophomore year and is one of the best pass-rushing off-ball linebackers in the nation. Senior Alfred Collins will look to take over for Byron Murphy, a first-round pick in this year’s draft, as an interior force in the passing game. And don’t rule out defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski dialing up blitzes from the secondary with athletes like Jahdae Barron, Andrew Mukuba and Derek Williams.
With some masterful work from Sarkisian and another year of training and development, the Texas pass rush enters the SEC with a chance to be one of the best in the nation, something that seemed very out of reach just one year ago. The Longhorn fans will get many chances to hear the roar of DKR after a momentous sack on the opposing quarterbacks, and the first one of the year will be extra special to kick off Texas’ defense in the SEC.