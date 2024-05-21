PREVIEW: No. 24 Texas Longhorns Open Big 12 Tournament Against Texas Tech
After a long, arduous regular season we have finally reached postseason play folks. Starting on Tuesday, the No. 24 Texas Longhorns (35-20, 20-10) start their journey to Omaha with their first game of the Big 12 Tournament.
They are fresh off their first sweep of a conference series all season long, having dispatched the Kansas Jayhawks in three straight games to bring an end to the regular season. Those wins bumped up their postseason application as well as moved them up a spot in the D1Baseball top 25 rankings. Now, though, they turn their attention to Arlington.
First up on the agenda will be another showdown with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. (31-24, 12-18). These two teams met to open up Big 12 play all the way back in March, with the Longhorns taking the series in what was a high-scoring showdown in all three games.
How to watch/listen:
Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+/Longhorn Radio Network)
Texas Tech by the numbers:
- Record: 31-24 (12-18)
- Runs scored: 467
- Runs allowed: 378
- Team Avg.: .304
- Team Avg. against: .294
- Team ERA: 6.25
Texas Tech wins this game if...
It can flex its offensive muscles and get into the Texas bullpen as early as possible. Everyone knows the strength of this Red Raiders' squad is their lineup, which was one of the best in the nation throughout the season. From extra-base hits to small ball, they have what it takes to punish opponents at the plate.
On the other side, though, the Longhorns will trot Ace Whitehead to the mound to start the game. Whitehead saw action in the regular season against Texas Tech, coming on in relief during the series opener and delivering 4.2 innings of three-run baseball with seven strikeouts and just five hits in the 22-8 win. If the Red Raiders let him recreate that success on Tuesday then it will be a long night at the ballpark.
Texas wins this game if...
It can outslug the Red Raiders. While Texas Tech boasts one of the best offenses in the country, the Longhorns' lineup was far from anything to scoff at throughout the season. Especially fond of extra base hits, they often outmuscled their opponents with a barrage of doubles and long balls. They'll hope that's the case for this one.
For Texas Tech, its pitching staff must force the Longhorns to play small ball and keep the bats in check. There have been glimpses of Texas' ability to win without relying on extra base hits, but overall it has been a struggle at times. The Longhorns' best chance at earning a win in this one will be taking advantage of Texas Tech's pitching staff and rack up the extra base hits.