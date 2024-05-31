PREVIEW: Texas Softball to Face Florida in WCWS Game 2
Freshman pitcher Teagan Kavan’s memorable complete shutout led Texas to a 4-0 victory over Stanford. Now the Longhorns are up against future SEC opponents Florida in their second game of the Women’s College World Series.
“Hats off to Teagan Kavan,” head coach Mike White said. “She threw extremely well. Freshman. Shutout. Against one of the top teams in the country. I couldn't be any prouder of her. And our bats came through in some key situations as well, so that was good to see."
The fourth-seeded Gators defeated Oklahoma State 1-0. Pitcher Keagan Rothrock, like Texas’ Kavan, left a mark in her WCWS debut. The freshman pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out three.
The glory for the Gators came from Katie Kisler in the bottom of the fifth. Kisler put Florida on the board with a full-count solo home run.
Texas batters managed to get four runs past Stanford’s pitcher NiJaree Canady, named the best pitcher in the country. Now it’s Rothrock that will pose a threat to the top-seeded team.
Freshman Kayden Henry led the Longhorns in hits against the Cardinal. Mia Scott, Ashton Maloney and Bella Dayton added to the list with one each, and Texas ended the game with five total hits.
All-American catcher Reese Atwood led in putouts with eight, followed by five from Katie Stewart.
The Horns and the Gators haven’t faced each other since 2013, when Texas earned a 3-0 win.
The match against the fourth-seeded team will take place on June 1 at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast by ESPN.