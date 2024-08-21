Quinn Ewers Named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Preseason Watch List
Quinn Ewers is already stacking up accolades before the season starts.
Right after being named to the Manning Award watch list last week, Ewers has now been nominated to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list, an award that "recognizes the top offensive player in Division l football who also exhibits enduring characteristics" according to their website.
The characteristics the players named to the watch list must show are "integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity" with tenacity specifically being important where players need to have "determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals."
The players must also either have played high school football in Texas or currently play at a Dl Texas school.
Other notable players include Katy native and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe who was also a part of the 2021 recruiting class with Ewers as well as Sachse native and Michigan QB Alex Orji.
Ewers has had a very busy offseason filled with awards and NIL deals. Other watch lists to include the Texas QB this preseason are the Davey O'Brien Award, Johnny United Golden Arm Award, Manning Award, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year.
Ewers also made an appearance as the cover athlete for the EA College Football 2024 video game and recently appeared in the Dr. Pepper "Fansville" commercials.
This is all coming off a strong 2023 campaign where Ewers helped lead the Horns to the top of the Big 12, the first time Texas had won the conference since 2009, and also led Texas to their first College Football Playoff appearance.
Since the first Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award was given out in 2012, the Longhorns have only had one player win with running back D'Onta Foreman in 2016.
Ewers and the Horns open up the season on August 31st against Colorado State at 2:30 at Darrell K Royal Stadium.