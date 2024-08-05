Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Named to Walter Camp Award Preseason Watch List
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year preseason watch list for the second consecutive season. The list was announced in a press release from the Walter Camp Football Foundation
Earlier this summer the Foundation released their Preseason All America teams. Ewers was named a second team Preseason All American. Carson Beck of Georgia was the choice for the first team.
The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the college football player of the year. The Longhorns have three such awards in their trophy case. Ricky Williams won the award in 1998, while Colt McCoy won the award twice in 2008 and 2009.
Last season, former Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat was selected as a semifinalist for the award. It is a rare feat for a defensive player to make the semifinalist list.
For Texas, Ewers has been on the winning side of 16 of his 22 starts. He has amassed 5,656 passing yards, which ranks eighth on the Texas passing list, He has also tossed 37 touchdowns throughout his career,
This is the second national award that Ewers has been nominated for, Ewers was also selected to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Maxwell Award.
The 2024 Walter Camp Player of Year watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in early November. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 26. The 2024 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN's College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12.
Ewers will begin his junior campaign with his Longhorn teammates on Aug. 31 at 2:30 CT against Colorado State. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.