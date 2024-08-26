RB Jaydon Blue 'Willing to Do Whatever is Best' to Help Texas Succeed
In what could arguably be one of the most anticipated seasons in recent Texas football history, a massive weight has now been put on the shoulder of running back Jaydon Blue in order to lead the rushing game.
With the losses of Jonathon Brooks to the NFL Draft, and sophomore CJ Baxter and freshman Christian Clark to injuries, Blue is the next best contestant to be the bell cow back. But despite the amount of pressure Blue is currently facing, he doesn't let it show.
"I'm okay with it," Blue said on Monday. "Whatever is best for the team. Whether that's, you know, me getting 20-25 carries a game, or that's me being more of a receiver type. I'm just willing to do whatever is best for the team."
When asked if he was prepared to have the ball in his hands up to 30 times per game, Blue answered by saying that he's had to put in a lot more work than in past years and has put on 12 pounds ahead of the season in order to be stronger and more physical.
"Yeah, I do [feel prepared]," Blue said. "I took into account that I've had to practice way harder so that if I had to carry the ball 20-25 times... I have the durability to do that."
Entering his third year on the team, Blue has played in 23 games so far, making an appearance in each of the 14 games in 2023. While on the outside it seemed that Blue was being outshined by former running backs, he said he's grateful to have played alongside them, for now, he has a higher standard to chase after.
"I'm just grateful for where I'm at now, and I'm grateful for the guys that were in front of me. Bijan, Roschan, JB, Keilan, all those guys, you know, they've helped me every single year that I've been here," Blue said. "Just seeing those guys work and seeing how those guys did things, they did things the right way. Just following their lead helped me prepare for a moment like this."
Saturday will mark Blue's debut as the starting running back where he looks to have a breakout junior season and prove himself to be someone who can step up to the plate when his team needs him most, to which his teammates have full confidence that he can do just that.