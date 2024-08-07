Texas Football Releases Official Statement on CJ Baxter Injury
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns football team has officially confirmed the worst regarding the recent injury news for running back CJ Baxter.
The team said in a statement Tuesday that Baxter is out for the 2024 season due to a knee injury, confirming original reports from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods of the injury's severity.
"Texas sophomore running back CJ Baxter sustained a knee injury in practice on Tuesday, will undergo surgery and be out for the season," the team said in the statement.
Baxter's MRI reportedly revealed a torn LCL and PCL in his right knee. Regardless of the specifics, his absence is a brutal blow for a Texas offense that's expected to be the team's focal point as the program heads into its first season in the SEC.
As a freshman last season, Baxter got the start over Jonathon Brooks in the season-opening win over Rice, but suffered a rib injury during the contest. He played the following week against Alabama before sitting out Week 3's win over Wyoming. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said during the season that Baxter was never at 100 percent, but the Orlando native still finished his first year in Austin with 138 carries for 659 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions for 156 yards while helping lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff.
With Baxter officially done for the year, Jaydon Blue will step in as the starting running back with Tre Wisner as his backup. Last season, Blue had 65 carries for 398 yards and three touchdowns while adding 14 catches for 135 yards and another score.
As for Wisner, he played an important role on special teams last year but also got some key reps on offense. He had 12 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown last season, most of which came in the win over Texas Tech when he had seven carries for 60 yards and a score.
The Longhorns will begin the season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.