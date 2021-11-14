Following Kansas Loss, The Texas Longhorns Are In Shambles

AUSTIN - Riding a four-game losing streak, the Texas Longhorns entered Saturday night's matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks, looking to show the fans at Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium that all was not lost.

However, following their overtime loss to the Jayhawks, the Longhorns managed to do the exact opposite, channeling one of the most embarrassing performances in the program's history.

At one point this season, Texas was 4-1, riding the high of a clutch win over TCU in Fort Worth, and leading Oklahoma 28-7 in Dallas.

Just a few weeks later, following four losses, monkey gate, and a leaked video of defensive tackles coach Bo Davis later, Texas found itself in a battle with one of the worst division one football teams in the nation.

Yes, those Kansas Jayhawks, who sat at 1-8 on the season heading into the game, and ranked near the bottom of nearly every major statistical category in the books.

At one point, A Kansas blowout looked like a certainty. And while that did not ultimately end up being the case, the Longhorns have now lost any semblance of dignity for the 2021 season.

Sure, the Horns do deserve credit for coming back and turning it into a game, but now, one question remains for Sarkisian and his team.

Can they find their way to bowl eligibility?

No matter the outcome of Saturday's game against Kansas, that is becoming less and less of a possibility with each passing week.

And without Bijan Robinson in the lineup going forward, those odds will continue to drop.

