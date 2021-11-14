Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Following Kansas Loss, The Texas Longhorns Are In Shambles

    The Texas Longhorns must go back to the drawing board following an embarrassing showing vs. Kansas
    Author:

    AUSTIN - Riding a four-game losing streak, the Texas Longhorns entered Saturday night's matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks, looking to show the fans at Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium that all was not lost. 

    However, following their overtime loss to the Jayhawks, the Longhorns managed to do the exact opposite, channeling one of the most embarrassing performances in the program's history.

    At one point this season, Texas was 4-1, riding the high of a clutch win over TCU in Fort Worth, and leading Oklahoma 28-7 in Dallas. 

    Just a few weeks later, following four losses, monkey gate, and a leaked video of defensive tackles coach Bo Davis later, Texas found itself in a battle with one of the worst division one football teams in the nation. 

    Yes, those Kansas Jayhawks, who sat at 1-8 on the season heading into the game, and ranked near the bottom of nearly every major statistical category in the books. 

    At one point, A Kansas blowout looked like a certainty. And while that did not ultimately end up being the case, the Longhorns have now lost any semblance of dignity for the 2021 season. 

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17159966
    Play
    News

    Following Kansas Loss, The Texas Longhorns Are In Shambles

    The Texas Longhorns must go back to the drawing board following an embarrassing showing vs. Kansas

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16967103
    Play
    Football

    Live Updates: Kansas 57, Texas 56 FINAL

    Texas is looking to get back in the win column vs. a downtrodden Kansas team. Stick with Longhorns Country for up-to-the-minute updates from DKR

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17161501
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    Live Updates: Texas vs Gonzaga

    The No. 5 Longhorns will look for an early-season upset on the road against the number-one ranked team in the nation

    59 minutes ago

    Sure, the Horns do deserve credit for coming back and turning it into a game, but now, one question remains for Sarkisian and his team.

    Can they find their way to bowl eligibility?

    No matter the outcome of Saturday's game against Kansas, that is becoming less and less of a possibility with each passing week. 

    And without Bijan Robinson in the lineup going forward, those odds will continue to drop. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17159966
    News

    Following Kansas Loss, The Texas Longhorns Are In Shambles

    The Texas Longhorns must go back to the drawing board following an embarrassing showing vs. Kansas

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16967103
    Football

    Live Updates: Kansas 57, Texas 56 FINAL

    Texas is looking to get back in the win column vs. a downtrodden Kansas team. Stick with Longhorns Country for up-to-the-minute updates from DKR

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17161501
    Men's Basketball

    Live Updates: Texas vs Gonzaga

    The No. 5 Longhorns will look for an early-season upset on the road against the number-one ranked team in the nation

    59 minutes ago
    bijan-isu1
    News

    Bijan Robinson Leaves Kansas Game With Serious Injury

    The Texas Longhorns suffered a major setback late in the game vs. Kansas

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17059008
    Football

    How To Watch And Listen To Texas vs. Kansas

    Texas returns home on Saturday looking to end their losing streak. Here is how to watch, listen and stream the game.

    12 hours ago
    Devon-Campbell-at-Texas-663.v1
    Football

    Campbell, Dewberry, Williams: Texas' Top In-State Line Targets to Visit Saturday

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_16968376
    Football

    Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 11 Picks

    Here are Longhorn Country's picks of the weekend from some of the biggest college football games

    Nov 12, 2021
    10710704
    Podcast

    PODCAST: What To Make Of The Bo Davis Bus Video

    The Texas Longhorns were part of the national spotlight once again this week

    Nov 12, 2021