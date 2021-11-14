Bijan Robinson Leaves Kansas Game With Serious Injury

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns were already having a tough time against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night.

But late in the third quarter, things got even worse for coach Steve Sarkisian's bunch, when star running back Bijan Robinson was seriously injured, and forced to leave the game.

The issue, which appears to be an elbow injury, occurred just after Texas blocked a Kansas punt, and took over deep in Jayhawks territory.

After stiff-arming a Kansas defender, Robinson immediately fell to the ground in pain.

Upon rising to his feet, Robinson went straight to the locker room, and will likely be out for the remainder of the game.

Before his exit from the game, Robinson had 14 carries for 70 yards, to go along with three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Texas, who was trailing 42-28 at the time, was able to score just one play later, when Casey Thompson hit Xavier Worthy in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown, cutting the Kansas lead to 42-35 with under two minutes to go in the quarter.

With Robinson now out, primary backup Roschon Johnson, who has played sparingly throughout the game, will take over as the primary ball-carrier

Either way, Texas still has ground to make up against the Jayhawks.

