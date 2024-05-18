Report: Texas Longhorns 'Team to Beat' For Prized New Mexico Transfer JT Toppin
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have added five transfers this offseason, giving coach Rodney Terry's roster a completely new look, but the team has yet to address its hole in the frontcourt.
Fortunately for Texas, the Longhorns are reportedly the front-runners for one of the top remaining players in the portal.
Per reports from 247Sports' Travis Branham, Texas is the "team to beat" for New Mexico transfer forward JT Toppin, a Dallas native that had an impressive year for the Lobos this past season as a freshman. He is currently testing the NBA Draft waters.
“Ultimately, we expect that Toppin will be urged to make a return to school to beef up his all-around game and improve is stock for next year," 247Sports wrote. "Should that happen, we are currently seeing Rodney Terry and the Longhorns as the team to beat.”
In 36 games (35 starts), Toppin averaged 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals, all while playing in a Mountain West conference that sent six teams to the NCAA Tournament, New Mexico included. The Lobos were blown out in the first round of March Madness by eventual Elite Eight participant Clemson, but Toppin's play was a major reason why New Mexico was seen as a potential Cinderella team.
Toppin declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and was invited to the Draft Combine. Still young headed into what would be his sophomore season, Toppin could be looking to get some feedback from NBA
teams before returning to college next year.
Despite this being the expectation, Toppin still has his name in the draft pool and could pass up on returning to school altogether.
Per reports from Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney, Toppin said that he "doesn't know yet" if he'll stay in the draft or return to school.
That decision looms large for the Longhorns as they head into their first season in the SEC.