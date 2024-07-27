Report: Texas Men’s Basketball Adding New Matchup to Non-Conference Schedule
The Texas Longhorns have yet to release their official non-conference schedule for next season, but the pieces are coming together to help give fans a look at what the final slate will look like.
Per reports Friday from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Texas will host Chicago State at the Moody Center for an early-season meting on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Longhorns and Cougars have met just once in their history, a game Texas won.
Texas has already officially announced non-conference meetings with UConn, N.C. State and Ohio State. The Longhorns will be competing in the Maui Invitational, the Hall of Fame Series and the Legends Classic, as these three tournaments will add some major excitement to the non-conference schedule.
As for Chicago State, the Cougars were one of college basketball’s most interesting stories last season. The only current independent program in Division I men’s basketball, Chicago State was ineligible to make the NCAA Tournament last year regardless of record.
But that hardly mattered considering the history the team made last season. Chicago State managed to pull off a massive 75-73 upset road win over Northwestern on Dec. 13, a victory that head coach Gerald Gillion called “probably one of the biggest wins in the state of Illinois history,” per NCAA.com.
The Cougars have had just one winning season over the past 37 years and went 0-9 during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign.
While the Longhorns will be expected to come away with a blowout win, coach Rodney Terry might want to show his team some film of Chicago State’s upset win last season just in case.