Longhorns Country

Report: Texas Men’s Basketball Adding New Matchup to Non-Conference Schedule

The Texas Longhorns are reportedly adding another game to their non-conference slate.

Matt Galatzan

Mar 21, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry calls to his team in the first half of the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 21, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry calls to his team in the first half of the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns have yet to release their official non-conference schedule for next season, but the pieces are coming together to help give fans a look at what the final slate will look like. 

Per reports Friday from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Texas will host Chicago State at the Moody Center for an early-season meting on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Longhorns and Cougars have met just once in their history, a game Texas won. 

Texas has already officially announced non-conference meetings with UConn, N.C. State and Ohio State. The Longhorns will be competing in the Maui Invitational, the Hall of Fame Series and the Legends Classic, as these three tournaments will add some major excitement to the non-conference schedule. 

rodne
Mar 21, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry calls to his team in the first half of the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

As for Chicago State, the Cougars were one of college basketball’s most interesting stories last season. The only current independent program in Division I men’s basketball, Chicago State was ineligible to make the NCAA Tournament last year regardless of record.

But that hardly mattered considering the history the team made last season. Chicago State managed to pull off a massive 75-73 upset road win over Northwestern on Dec. 13, a victory that head coach Gerald Gillion called “probably one of the biggest wins in the state of Illinois history,” per NCAA.com

The Cougars have had just one winning season over the past 37 years and went 0-9 during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign. 

While the Longhorns will be expected to come away with a blowout win, coach Rodney Terry might want to show his team some film of Chicago State’s upset win last season just in case.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News