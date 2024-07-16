Texas Announces Home-and-Home Series vs. Defending National Champion UConn Huskies
The Texas Longhorns Men's basketball program has a revamped roster and is ready to challenge to a conference title entering their first season in the SEC.
Now, after reports indicated the possibility earlier this spring, they will also have a tremendous resumé building opportunity on their schedule as well.
Per a release from the school, the Longhorns have officially agreed to a home-and-home series with the defending national champion UConn Huskies.
The series will begin in Austin at Moody Coliseum next season on Dec. 8, before moving to Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs next season on Dec. 12, 2025.
With they face off against the Longhorns, the Huskies will be coming off of their second consecutive national title under head coach Dan Hurley, following an absolutely dominant showing in the NCAA Tournament this season.
The Huskies ended that incredible stretch with a 75-60 blowout of the Purdue Boilmakers in the title game.
Meanwhile, the Horns could look extremely different in 2024, with star players Dillon Mitchell and Tyrese Hunter entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, and Max Abmas, Dylan Disu, and Brock Cunningham all moving on.
In replacement of those losses, the Horns have brought in three transfers, with Indiana State guard Julian Larry, Indiana State forward Jayson Kent, Arkansas Guard Tramon Mark, Kansas State's Arthur Kaluma, Vanderbilt's Malik Presley, and Oregon State's Jordan Pope.
They also have an extremely talented pair of signees in Tre Johnson, Nic Codie, and Jamie Vinson on their way to Austin as well.
The Horns start the season on Nov. 4 vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas.