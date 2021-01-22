Sarkisian's Longhorns Hire Mike Stoops As Linebackers Coach

The Texas Longhorns have hired former Oklahoma defensive coordinator and Alabama Analyst, Mike Stoops, as linebackers coach.

Stoops, who was let go by Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley following a 48-45 loss to Texas during the 2018 season, spent seven seasons leading the Sooners defense. Stoops began his tenure at OU under his brother and then head coach Bob Stoops, where he teamed with Brent Venables to call the defense.

It was Stoops' second tenure with the team, where he also worked under his brother as the assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator, and defensive backs coach from 1999-2003.

Stoops then left Oklahoma after he was hired as the head coach by the University of Arizona, coaching the Wildcats to a 41-50 record over eight seasons. Stoops finished above .500 just three times as a head coach from 2008-2010, going 1-2 in bowl games.

Stoops had great success during both tenures at Oklahoma, helping the Sooners to win a national championship in the 2000 season. That season, his defense ranked eighth in the country in total defense, and seventh in scoring defense.

Stoops' best season during his second tenure came in 2013, when the Sooners defense ranked 20th in the nation in total defense, 22nd in scoring defense, as well as 24th against the run, and 30th against the pass.

Oklahoma finished that year ranked 11th in the country and defeated Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide 45-31 in the Sugar Bowl.

After leaving Oklahoma, Stoops spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons as a defensive analyst under Nick Saban at Alabama.

