SEC Looking to Add Mandatory Injury Reports in Football
The Southeastern Conference is considering adding mandatory injury reports in football in 2024 season, per CBS Sports. The Big 10 was the first conference to institute the game day availability report in the 2023 season.
“A mandatory injury report hasn’t been officially approved, but multiple sources indicated the details are close to being finalized and are expected to be in place at the start of the 2024 season,” Alex Scarborough and John Talty of CBS Sports wrote. “A decision could come as early as next week when league athletic directors are scheduled to meet."
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey discussed the proposal during the SEC Media Days, though no decision was made that week.
“I did acknowledge it’s a cultural change for us but things are changing around us,” Sankey said. “This is intended to be the beginning of a discussion and not a decision. That’s how I framed it. When you start to see the number of dollars being bet on legalized sports gambling around college sports, not just football, but men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and baseball and softball, all those catch your attention. We have to be thoughtful about how information is managed.”
Many SEC coaches are on board with Sankey's decision, including Georgia's Kirby Smart and Arkansas' Sam Pittman.
“If it helps with gambling then I’m all for it,” Smart said. “If it’s geared to getting knowledge out there that people are trying to get from our student-athletes and it protects them, I’m certainly for that.”
Pittman agreed, and said he is all for the addition.
“Personally, it wouldn’t bother me if they want to know exactly what our injury report was,” Pittman said. “You’re going to find it out before the game anyway if you’re at the game. You’re gonna see who’s suited out and who’s not. Who’s limping and who isn’t. But, I understand that if it would help our players not get needled for information, I’d be all for it.”
The decision could become official as early as next week.