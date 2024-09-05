Steve Sarkisian Ready To Accept Challenge At The Big House
Steve Sarkisian's excitement could not be contained on Wednesday morning when he addressed the SEC media on the weekly conference call.
He was hyped up and ready for the challenge of playing Michigan in Ann Arbor.
"Well, obviously, it's a heck of a challenge for us. Anytime you go play the defending national champions on the road. That's been to the college football playoff 3 years in a row," Sarkisian said. "
That's 41 and 3 in their last 44 games has won 16 straight games and has won 23 straight at home. That's a heck of a challenge. Very good football team to know how to win."
Sarkisian said the reason why players and coaches come to Austin is for challenges like the one the Longhorns will face on Saturday. They might be ranked higher than the Wolverines, but the Longhorns are playing at The Big House, in front of over 100,000 screaming Michigan fans.
"But that's why you come to the University of Texas in places like this is to play in these types of matchups," Sarkisian said. "It's a historic matchup, two great brands of college football meeting for the first time ever in the regular season, which is, which is pretty humbling to think so. Looking forward to the opportunity."
Sarkisian said it is matchups like Texas-Michigan, regardless of where it is played, that make college football a fun game to watch.
Sarkisian is also going to enjoy coaching in the game as well.
"I think that's what makes college football so great makes it so special. So I I try to. I try to take games like this, and I try to take every Saturday and quite frankly, but obviously, when you, when you have opportunities like this," Sarkisian said. You just try to enjoy the moment as best you can, as well as you know, compete to the best of your ability."