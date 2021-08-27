August 27, 2021
Coach Sark: Longhorns Legend Vince Young Dishes On His Mack Brown-Like Trait

Longhorns Legend Vince Young shared his unfiltered thoughts on new Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, and how he compares to Mack Brown
There aren't many names in the history of Texas Longhorns football that carry more weight than Vince Young. 

The Houston native brought Texas two Rose Bowl wins, a Big 12 Championship, as well as its first national title in 35 years in 2005 -- the latter of which, came over new Longhorns head coach, Steve Sarkisian. 

Since Sarkisian's arrival on the 40 Acres, he has made a point to insert former Texas standouts back around the program, including young, who recently spoke to the team during fall camp. 

In a recent segment with ESPN's College Football Live, Young shared his thoughts on Sarkisian's new program, and how he shares a Mack Brown-like trait.

“I can say with Coach Sarkisian right now, his word is bond,” Young said. “You know, Coach (Mack) Brown did a fabulous job when he first came to recruit me, and not just me but all of my teammates. They all said when coach said ‘I’m going to give you your chance, your shot,’ we knew that he was a loyal coach. And then the first thing Coach Sarkisian said when he got there was that he wanted us alumni guys to be visible.

“He’s been that way ever since he stepped to that first podium to speak the first time on being the head coach at the University of Texas. So me, personally, that means a lot to me. That means his word is bond. He really wants to win. He really wants to be at the University of Texas. He understands that we’ve been down a bit, but he understands how to get there. He’s been around Nick Saban all these years. He understands that. “

Sarkisian has yet to take the field for the Longhorns, but if Young's words are any indication, the first-year coach is certainly off to the right start in Austin. 

He will get his first opportunity on the sidelines in front of the Texas faithful on September 4, when the Longhorns welcome the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Until then, Young will keep watching from a far, hoping Sarkisian can replicate his former coach's success -- both on and off the field.

