Ten Texas Divers Set for U.S. Olympic Team Trials
Ten current and former Texas divers are set to compete for a spot in the U.S. Olympic Team from June 17-23 in Knoxville, Tenn.
On the first day of the trials, current Longhorn and 2020 Olympian Hailey Hernandez will be paired up with Texas graduate Jordan Skilken in the Women's Synchro Springboard prelims, while Texas ex Alison Gibson will pair up with veteran and former Nevada diver Krysta Palmer. Gibson and Palmer qualified together for Tokyo but did not medal.
The Men's Synchro Springboard prelims will start the day after, with Texas' Grayson Campbell pairing up with Stanford's Jack Ryan.
Both the men's and the women's events will have their finals set later on the same day as the preliminaries.
Gibson and Hernandez will return to prelims for individual Women's Springboard on June 20. If through to the semifinals, they will compete again at 4 p.m. that same day.
The biggest Longhorn presence will be in the Men's Springboard prelims on Friday, June 21 as current Texas divers Manuel Borowski, Pierce Brooke and Nick Harris join alumni Grayson Campbell, Noah Duperre and Brendan McCourt. Like the women's event, the semifinals will be held at 4 p.m. that Friday.
June 21 will also be the chance for platform divers Janie Boyle and Jordan Skilken to fight for their ticket to Paris. The platform prelims will start at 12:15 p.m. and the semifinals will be contested later at 6:20 p.m.
The Springboard and Platform finals are the last events of the trials. Women's Springboard will compete on June 22 at 6 p.m., while Men's Springboard and Women's Platform will have their deciders on June 23 at 1 and 6 p.m.
All events can be streamed via Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.