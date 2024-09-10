Texas to Host 5-Star Florida State De-Commit for Visit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are looking to pluck another elite defensive commit from the Florida State Seminoles.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas will host five-star FSU decommit Javion Hilson for a visit, with the date yet to be announced. The edge rusher will also be making trips to Texas A&M, Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Syracuse, Florida and "plans to add more."
The Longhorns flipped four-star defensive lineman Myron Charles from Florida State on Saturday after beating Michigan and will now look to snag Hilson as well.
A Cocoa, Fla. product, Hilson decommited from Florida State on Sunday in a move that became inevitable in the eyes of some recruiting experts given the state the Seminoles find themselves in. FSU has gotten off to an 0-2 start this year, leaving many to question the direction the program is heading under head coach Mike Norvell.
Hilson is currently rated as a five-star recruit and ranks as the No. 15 player overall player in the country, the No. 1 edge rusher, and the No. 2 player in the state of Florida, per Rivals.com. He made an official visit to Texas on June 9 despite being committed to FSU since January.
Should Texas land Hilson, he would also become the program's fourth five-star commit this cycle, joining receivers Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett, and safety Jonah Williams. Smith Orogbo and Lance Jackson are also expected to be in consideration for five-star ratings later on in the cycle.
Last season, Hilson tallied 97 tackles (27 tackles for loss) 14 sacks, two pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Duiring his sophomore year, he had 9.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss with two forced fumbles.