5-Star WR Jaime Ffrench Commits to Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN - Steve Sarkisian has done it again.
On Friday morning, five-star Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) receiver Jaime Ffrench became the latest elite recruit to commit to Texas, picking the Longhorns over LSU, Tennessee, and Miami.
Ffrench is now the third five-star prospect to commit to the Horns in the month of August alone, joining safety Jonah Williams (August 24) and fellow receiver Kaliq Lockett (August 7).
“Really just the family feeling,” Ffrench told On3 this spring of what was drawing him to the Longhorns. “They jumped on me quick, and they stayed on us. It feels like an open family there. Coach Chris Jackson, and Coach Sark... they all play a big part. Coach Perry, the recruiting director, all of them. They’re all part of it.”
With his commitment, Ffrench becomes the 19th commitment of the 2025 class and is now the Longhorns' third-highest-rated prospect in their 2025 haul behind Williams and Lockett.
Ffrench currently ranks as a five-star recruit and the No. 23 player nationally, the No. 5 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in Florida, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
One of the most skilled receivers in high school football, regardless of class, Ffrench is an exceptional route-runner with strong hands and has an elite ability to control his body in the air and fight for contested catches.
He will pair excellently with the extremely physically gifted Lockett in Austin, in what has a chance to be one of the top receivers duos in the nation.
Last season with Mandarin, Ffrench was a dominant force, catching 62 passes for 1,247 yards (20.1 ypc) and 14 touchdowns as a junior. In his sophomore campaign, he hauled in 44 catches for 671 yards and five touchdowns.