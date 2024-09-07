Texas Flips Florida State Commit Myron Charles After Michigan Win
AUSTIN -- Following their big-time 31-12 win over No. 10 Michigan on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns secured a major flip on the recruiting trail.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas has landed a 2025 commitment from Florida State defensive lineman commit Myron Charles. A product of Port Charlotte (Florida), Charles was originally deciding between Texas, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Ohio State and Georgia during his recruiting process before commiting to the Seminoles in June.
However, FSU's poor start to the regular season combined with Texas' continued reported contact clearly made a major difference in his decision-making.
A four-star recruit according to 247Sports' rankings, Charles is the No. 26 overall defensive lineman in the 2025 class and the No. 27 overall player in the state of Florida.
Over the past two seasons, Charles has posted 62 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
According to On3's scouting report, Charles is confident in his ability.
"I can play about anywhere that's needed," Charles told On3. " ... I've also worked really hard on getting bigger and faster. My hands are more violent and faster. The way I’m finishing on plays is faster and better because of my hands."
If the Longhorns continue to stack wins like the one they got in Ann Arbor on Saturday, they continue to secure more elite players on the recruiting trail as the 2024 season treads on.
Texas will host the UTSA Roadrunners in Austin next Saturday before playing Louisiana-Monroe to close out non-conference play the following week.