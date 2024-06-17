Texas Among Top Four Teams for Coveted 2025 In-State Pass Rusher
Four-star Smith Orogbo, one of the Texas Longhorns best pass-rushing targets in the 2025 class, has named Texas in his final four teams ahead of his July 1 commitment date.
On Sunday, Smith narrowed his decision down to the Longhorns, Washington, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma. Jordan Scruggs, a lead expert at 247Sports, submitted a Crystal Ball prediction last week, with Orogbo expected to commit to Texas Tech. Scruggs has yet to miss on a 2025 prediction, but can Texas change the tide?
Texas hosted Orogbo over the weekend of June 14 and has made a strong case for the 6A First Team All-District Defensive End. Orogbo stands at 6’4, 220 pounds, and is 247Sports 25th ranked player in the entire state. Hailing from Alief Hastings High School in Houston, Orogbo has the chance to be Texas’ third defensive lineman in the class of 2025.
Texas’ defensive class is headlined by edge rusher Lance Jackson, the 12th-ranked player in the state who would have the chance to share the defensive line with Orogbo.
Orogbo will visit Oklahoma next weekend for his final official visit, giving the recruit one week to mull over his options. With a reportedly strong visit in Austin, the Longhorns may be able to steal away a pass rusher from both former and current college football rivals.