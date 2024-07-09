Longhorns Country

Texas Announces SEC Media Day Player Representatives

The Texas Longhorns have revealed their three player representatives for SEC Media Days

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /
The SEC announced Monday the three student-athlete representatives for each team ahead of SEC Media Days next week. 

The Texas Longhorns will be represented by quarterback Quinn Ewers, safety Jahdae Barron and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. The trio will feel right at home for the event, which will take place in Dallas from July 15-18.

Here’s a quick rundown for each player: 

QB Quinn Ewers 

This past season, Ewers threw for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions on 272 of 394 passing while adding five rushing touchdowns as the Longhorns won the Big 12 and clinched a CFP berth with a 12-1 record. Ewers also missed two games due to injury but will be looking to play a full season for the first time. 

DB Jahdae Barron 

Barron tallied 59 total tackles, five passes defended and one interception last season. His interception came off the hands of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who will be one of three representatives for the Crimson Tide. Entering his fifth year on the Forty Aces, Barron’s presence will be huge for a secondary that was one of the team’s weakest links last season.

OT Kelvin Banks Jr. 

Banks enters this season with first-round expectations as the cornerstone of a Texas offensive line that returns all but Christian Jones. On an offense full of elite weapons, Banks is arguably the most important player due to his responsibility of covering Ewers’ blind side at left tackle. 

SEC Media Days will begin at 9 a.m. CT on Monday.

