Texas Baseball Loses Left-Handed Bullpen Arm to the Transfer Portal
Left-handed reliever David Shaw has entered the transfer portal, On3 first reported.
The move was announced 10 days after the hiring of Jim Schlossnagle, former Texas A&M head coach, to replace David Pierce. Shaw originally pitched at Rice, but transferred to Austin before the 2023 season to play for Pierce.
In 2023, just five pitchers pitched more innings than Shaw, and no player made more individual appearances out of the bullpen. The 6’7 southpaw held an impressive 3.09 ERA in his first season in Austin, making him one of the three best relievers overall for the Longhorns.
Expectations were high after a successful first season in Burnt Orange, but Shaw found much less success in 2024. Whether it was the firing of pitching coach Woody Williams or an injury suffered in 2023, Shaw fell out of favor on Pierce’s staff.
Shaw didn’t pitch more than one inning in any of his three appearances in May and was completely taken out of the lineup by the start of the postseason. Shaw posted a harsh 7.79 era, second worst of all pitchers with 15 or more innings pitched. The large lefty had completely lost his spot in Austin.
Texas now must search for a left-handed reliever in the portal if it wants a balanced pitching rotation. Lefty Ace Whitehead stepped up in 2023 when others struggled, and Notre Dame transfer Will Mercer should be healthy heading into the year, but Texas lacks a high-leverage lefty to throw in against lineups that feature multiple left-handed hitters in a row.