Texas Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle Explains 'Super Hard' Decision to Leave Texas A&M

New Texas Longhorns baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle came under fire for his decision to leave the Aggies. On Wednesday, he explained that choice.

Matt Galatzan

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle before game 2 of the College Baseball World Series against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns hired new head coach Jim Schlossnagle on Wednesday, in a move that sent shockwaves through the college baseball world.

On one side, the Longhorns were praised for their swift and decisive action to land arguably the nation's best coach in the midst of his former team's College World Series run.

On the other, Aggies fans felt heartbroken and betrayed by the coach that, less than 24 hours earlier, had expressed outrage when asked if he was considering leaving College Station.

And for both sides, there was one major lingering question: Why now?

During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Schlossnagle went in depth in his answer to that question, and explained exactly why he decided to leave Aggieland for the 40 Acres.

"I'm sure the question will come up, why this move and why now? I don't take that lightly," Schlossnagle said. "On some hands, this was a very easy decision because of my relationship with Chris, my past history, and my belief in him and his wife Robin. But, it was obviously very hard. There's a lot of decisions in life that you don't get to choose the timing. You don't get to meet with your team as you would like. And for that, I am sorry... Although it was super, super hard and emotional to make this decision because of my love for the players at Texas A&M, I just simply could not pass up this opportunity."

At the end of the day, Schlossnagle's choice was always going to be Texas. In fact, it was reportedly going to be that way dating all the way back to before the postseason even began.

Obviously, that doesn't help heal the wounds that will be left in Aggieland as a result of his departure.

But according to Schlossnagle, regardless of the timing or the destination, there was never going to be an easy way to do it.

"Many people on the A&M side will say this wasn't done the right way," Schlossnagle said. "I don't know another way it could have been done."

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

