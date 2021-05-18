Texas Baseball Mid-Week Matchup vs Rice Canceled

After an idle weekend, the Texas Longhorns will have another day off head of their series with West Virginia

Coming off of a weekend of rest, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns baseball team was set to face the Rice Owls on Tuesday night in their final midweek tilt of the season.

However, on Tuesday morning, that all changed, with inclement weather forcing the matchup to be canceled, without plans to reschedule.

According to a statement released by the university athletic department, season ticket holders will not have their money for the game refunded but will have the opportunity to exchange those tickets for access to the Longhorns final regular-season series.

Per the athletic department:

Season ticket holders will not receive a refund as tickets are discounted within the cost of the season ticket. All season ticket purchasers will have an opportunity to show mobile tickets or exchange physical tickets for rain check tickets to the Thursday, May 20 game versus West Virginia. The exchange MUST be done on game night by the original purchaser. Offer is subject to availability.

With the game against the Owls now canceled, The Longhorns will begin their final series of the regular season on Thursday night against the West Virginia Mountaineers, as they try to close the one-game gap between themselves and the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 standings.

