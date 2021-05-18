Sports Illustrated home
Texas-Arkansas Officially Set Start Time for 2021 Season

The Southwest Conference Rivalry officially has a start time in 2021
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks used to be bitter rivals as members of the Southwest Conference. Now, the two will have the chance to bring back the memories come September 11. 

Texas and Arkansas will kick off at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Fayetteville, Ark., ESPN announced Tuesday. This will be the first Southeastern Conference game for new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian since his departure from Alabama following the 2020 national championship. 

The Longhorns and Razorbacks' winding history of battles heads back to 1894 when the two teams first met on the gridiron. The two schools began to play regularly starting in the 1900s and were members of the same conference from 1915 until Arkansas' departure for the SEC following the 1991 season.

Since the split, Arkansas and Texas have met only five times, but still have the bitter rivalry to those who remember the SWC days. In the matchups, the Hogs hold a 3-2 advantage over the Longhorns, with the latest matchup coming during the 2014 season. 

This marks the second national game for Texas entering the 2021 season. ESPN also announced it will broadcast the annual Texas-Oklahoma game on Oct. 9, though kickoff has not been scheduled as of this time. 

Texas will open the season at home against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on September 4. The showdown will feature a pair of Saban assistants as former Alabama wide receivers coach Billy Napier looks to build off a 10-1 season from 2020. 

According to multiple reports, Texas plans to have Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium at 100% capacity with no mask or social distancing requirements.

How do you feel about the Longhorns renewing their rivalry with the Razorbacks?? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

