Texas Baseball Secures UTSA Transfer Ruger Riojas
While Jim Schlossnagle has not coached a single game for the Texas Longhorns yet, the new coach has already secured several wins for his new team. Those wins, of course, have come on the recruiting front thanks to the staff's willingness to be aggressive.
Staying hot on the recruiting trail, the Longhorns earned another win via the portal on Thursday afternoon. Looking to continue bolstering their pitching staff, they secured a commitment from UTSA transfer Ruger Riojas.
Riojas, who attended Wimberley HS in Wimberley, Texas, spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career with the Roadrunners. After an impressive freshman campaign in 2022, he came back in 2023 and served as the closer for UTSA.
Thriving in that role, the right-hander established himself as a reliable option every time he was called upon out of the bullpen. Making 26 appearances for UTSA and pitching 69.1 innings, Riojas put together a stellar 2023 season. In those 69.1 innings, he recorded a 10-3 record and seven saves with a sparkling 3.25 ERA while striking out 75 hitters to just 18 walks.
Strengthening the bullpen, and pitching staff as a whole, has clearly been a key point of emphasis so far this offseason for Schlossnagle and pitching coach Max Weiner. In landing Riojas, they added another piece that could play a big role for the Longhorns in 2025.
As the offseason continues to march on towards the beginning of the next season, expect Texas' staff to continue being aggressive in the portal and at the high school level. If Schlossnagle and his guys can keep landing elite commits on both fronts, then the future will undoubtedly be very bright in Austin for the Longhorns.