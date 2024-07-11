Texas Baseball Lands Elite 2025 Commit Kayson Cunningham
If there were ever any doubts that Jim Schlossnagle and his staff would be aggressive on the recruiting trail, they can be put to rest. Since the official announcement that Schlossnagle would be the next coach of the Texas Longhorns, he and his staff have been hard at work bringing elite talent to Austin.
They've attacked the transfer portal hard, landing several notable playmakers ahead of the 2025 season. Not stopping there, though, his staff has been getting work done at the high school level as well with players from both the 2024 and 2025 classes announcing their commitments.
Scoring another big win on the recruiting trail on Thursday afternoon, the Longhorns secured a commitment from a big name in the 2025 class in shortstop Kayson Cunningham. Widely considered one of the best prospects in the nation, as well as the best player in the state of Texas for his class, he brings a big bat with him to Texas.
Cunningham, hailing from Johnson HS in San Antonio, Texas, is undoubtedly one of the biggest wins so far in Schlossnagle's short tenure. Simply turning on the film and watching his presence at the plate shows you a ballplayer that has the ability to be a game-changer in the lineup.
Of course, there is the chance that Cunningham never sets foot on campus, should he be drafted high enough in the MLB Draft once eligible. That is a risk, though, that Schlossnagle and his staff are willing to take.
If the Longhorns hope to compete in a stacked SEC, not just in 2025 but in the years to come, wrangling big fish like Cunningham will play a key role in their ability to do so. Even if guys of his caliber don't end up playing a single game at Texas, landing them still shows a positive trend in Austin.