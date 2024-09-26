Texas Basketball Hosting Two 5-Star Recruits for Official Visits
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball program has a big recruiting weekend ahead on the Forty Acres.
Texas is hosting a pair of five-star recruits in the 2025 class for official visits, as power forward Nate Ament and small forward Shelton Henderson will both be on campus. On3's Joe Tipton reported the news on Ament's vist Thursday.
As for Henderson, he's already had his OV scheduled since the summer. He cut his list down to six in August, as he'll be deciding between Duke, Texas, LSU, Houston, Louisville and Texas Tech.
Ament, a Highland School (Warrenton, VA) product, is the No. 4 overall player in the 2025 class and No. 2 power forward, per 247Sports' rankings. The 6-9, 185-pound forward has received offers from programs like UConn, Duke, Creighton, Kansas, Kentucky, Kansas State, North Carolina, Tennesee, Indiana and many more.
According to 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein, Ament is "one of the best long-term prospects in the country."
"He's a fluid mover, plus athlete, and has tremendous natural hands and touch, which are the foundation of his developing skill-set," Finkelstein wrote on Ament's scouting report.
As for Henderson, a Bellaire (Houston) product, he's already taken official visits to Texas Tech (Sept. 13) and Louisville (Aug. 23) and will be visiting Duke this weekend as well. Prior to cutting his list down, Henderson had received offers from programs like Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, SMU and many more.
Standing at 6-6, 220 pounds, Henderson is the No. 1 overall player in Texas and No. 15 nationally, according to 247Sports' player rankings.
The Longhorns have yet to land a commitment in the 2025 class, but securing a commitment from either Henderson or Ament would be an elite foundation to build on headed into the 2024-25 regular season.
Texas will begin the second full season under head coach Rodney Terry on Monday, Nov. 4 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas.