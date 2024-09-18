Texas' Bob Bowman Named Top 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports
On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated released "The 2024 SI Power List: The 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports." which includes new Texas Men's Swimming Head Coach Bob Bowman.
The list separates the figures into different categories like "Athletes" and "Executive and Dealmakers." Bowman was listed under the "Icons and Leaders" category which also included big names like LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady and Lionel Messi.
Bowman got the job at Texas on April 1, 2024 after spending nine seasons at Arizona State University. This summer at the Paris 2024 Olympics, players who were coached under Bowman won a total of seven golds, three silvers, and one bronze medal. France's Léon Marchand, who won four gold medals this summer was one of three players to win medals under Bowman's coaching.
Historically, Bowman has always been known as the coach who helped Michael Phelps become the greatest swimmer in history.
Bowman was the primary coach for Phelps in the 2004 Olympics and the 2008 Olympics where Phelps broke multiple swimming and Olympic records including eight gold medals in 2008 which has never been done by someone else.
Arizona State won the 2024 national championship in Men's Swimming and Diving under Bowman after being 2023's national champion runner-up.
Texas is looking to get back to glory after former head coach Eddie House announced retirement this year after being the head coach for the Longhorns since 1978.
Under House, Texas won 15 national championships and made it to eight consecutive national championship appearances before the streak was snapped in 2023 because of Arizona State and Bowman.
The swimming season begins on October 11 for Texas when they have a meet against LSU in Baton Rouge. With a "Top 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports" as your head coach, the sky is the limit for the Longhorns as they try to make it back to the national championship for the first time in three years.