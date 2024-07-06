Texas Ex Kai Jones Agrees to Deal with the Los Angeles Clippers
Following one season stranded as an unrestricted free agent, former Texas men's basketball player Kai Jones may have the chance to spark a real deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.
According to sports reporter of The Athletic Shams Charania, Jones will not be guaranteed a spot on the official Clippers roster, but the contract will give the 23-year-old an opportunity to get his foot in the door once again.
"Sources: Free agent C/F Kai Jones has agreed to a non-guaranteed deal to return to the Los Angeles Clippers," Charania said in a post on 'X.' "Clippers incorporated the talented 6-foot-11 big man at the end of last season and gave the 2021 No. 19 overall pick a chance to compete for a roster spot next season."
Jones was selected in the 2021 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, leaving Texas after just two seasons. The Knicks traded Jones to the Charlotte Hornets, where he appeared in 67 games and averaged 2.7 points per game and 56.7% shooting from the field.
Things began to take a hard turn when Jones demanded his own trade from Charlotte, having expressed negative feelings toward his teammates in the past, before the start of the 2023-2024 season. The Hornets responded by waiving Jones, showing no sign of his return.
The first-round pick spent this past year looking for another way to get back into the professional realm, including a 10-day deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in March and a contract with the Clippers in April. While Los Angeles declined his team option within the last week of his previous contract, their recent interest pushes the narrative that he may be able to score a place on the court this time around.
Jones hopes to put his off season struggles in the past, looking to prove himself worthy of the red, white and blue jersey ahead of his fourth year as a pro athlete.