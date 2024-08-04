Texas Ex Ryan Crouser Clinches Third Olympic Gold Medal
Track and field star Ryan Crouser was completing his master's in finance at the University of Texas while preparing for his first appearance at the Olympic Games in 2016.
Crouser went on to defeat the then-reigning world champion Joe Kovacs to win his first national title and qualify for the Rio Games. In Rio, Crouser became the first American man to win the shot put event since 2004 with his throw of 22.52 meters, also setting an Olympic record.
That was only the start of a historic career.
In 2021, Crouser once again qualified for the Olympics, this time in Tokyo. He defended his Olympic title and set a new record of 23.30 meters. His Tokyo performance earned him the title of World Male Athlete of the Year by Track & Field News and he received the Jesse Owens Award from USA Track & Field.
No athlete had ever won three Olympic gold medals in the shot put in three consecutive editions of the games. But Crouser was ready to make history.
2024 didn't start like Crouser would've liked, as he was dealing with an injury, but he qualified for his third Olympics and earned his seventh national title in the 2024 Olympic Trials in June.
In Paris, he became the first athlete to win three consecutive golds in the event. Though his injury opened the door for doubts, Crouser said it prompted him to refine his technique since he couldn't rely on brute strength.
Kovacs, who Crouser beat in 2016 to earn his first title, consistently earned a silver medal through the last three editions of the games.
Crouser's gold was Texas' second in Paris and seventh podium. By the end of the night, two more track and field stars were added to the list.